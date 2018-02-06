CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Filed Under:Eagles Fans, New England Patriots, NFL, Philadelphia, Philadelphia Eagles, Philadelphia police, Super Bowl

PHILADELPHIA (CBSDFW) – Philadelphia police released surveillance video Tuesday of fans raiding a convenience store following the Eagles Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots.

eagles fans Video: Eagles Fans Raid Convenience Store Following Super Bowl Win

Philadelphia Police

The video shows hundreds of Eagles fans stealing items from the store while others destroy everything in sight.

This particular convenience store wasn’t the only place damaged … Social media video showed the awning outside the Ritz-Carlton Hotel collapsing with more than a dozen people on it. Some fans smashed windows, climbed traffic lights and trashed other convenience stores.

UMass-Amherst campus police said fights broke out, the crowd threw objects and set off smoke bombs and firecrackers. Police used pepper balls to disperse the crowd.

Officials said those transported to hospitals suffered from head injuries, lacerations and alcohol intoxication. Police say those arrested face criminal charges, and if they are students they face punishment under the student code of conduct.

Philadelphia will host a parade on Thursday to celebrate the Eagles first ever Super Bowl win.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

