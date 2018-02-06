PHILADELPHIA (CBSDFW) – Philadelphia police released surveillance video Tuesday of fans raiding a convenience store following the Eagles Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots.
The video shows hundreds of Eagles fans stealing items from the store while others destroy everything in sight.
This particular convenience store wasn’t the only place damaged … Social media video showed the awning outside the Ritz-Carlton Hotel collapsing with more than a dozen people on it. Some fans smashed windows, climbed traffic lights and trashed other convenience stores.
UMass-Amherst campus police said fights broke out, the crowd threw objects and set off smoke bombs and firecrackers. Police used pepper balls to disperse the crowd.
Officials said those transported to hospitals suffered from head injuries, lacerations and alcohol intoxication. Police say those arrested face criminal charges, and if they are students they face punishment under the student code of conduct.
Philadelphia will host a parade on Thursday to celebrate the Eagles first ever Super Bowl win.
