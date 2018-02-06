GREENVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) – Arrest affidavits and pictures from a shed where an infant was found dead last month detail the sad circumstances leading to her demise.

Sisters Stephanie and Shawn Flynn said baby Alexiana Stevenson was dead hours before police were called to the Prime Stop gas station, according to an affidavit.

Stephanie Flynn, the baby’s mother, used sister Shawn Flynn’s cell phone to tell police the baby died in the backseat of her aunt’s car on the way home from an overnight stay in Hugo, Okla., according to police. Both sisters told the same story, according to the affidavit, but investigators say that didn’t make sense.

The baby was found with extensive rigor mortis, implying she died much earlier than the Flynn sisters claimed. Investigators said blood was coming out of Alexiana’s mouth and it was also pooling inside her clothes when they examined her at the gas station.

Thus, investigators asked the women some more questions. Eventually, the sisters admitted the trip to Oklahoma never happened, states the affidavit.

Instead, Stephanie Flynn called Shawn Flynn on Monday morning from the metal shed she and the baby’s father, Jeremy Stevenson, were living in and told her something was wrong with little Alexiana and she needed help.

Pictures show the 7-week-old’s bassinet on a cold cement floor between a space heater and a propane tank. Another photo shows her bottles and binkies sitting in a storage bin full of murky water.

There’s a small kitchen area – and bunk beds where her parents were sleeping – in the corner of the large work shed filled with tools, car parts and junk. Everything is filthy.

Alexiana’s parents were renting the space from a friend.

Shawn Flynn told police when she arrived at the shed on the day in question, both Stephanie Flynn and Stevenson were crying and told her the baby was dead when they woke up that morning and she needed to take her to the hospital.

On the way to the hospital, the affidavits states, Stephanie made up the story about driving to Oklahoma to visit an aunt. Both women were arrested on evidence tampering charges for moving the corpse.

Stevenson was arrested in Fannin County on a parole violation.

Autopsy results for Alexiana Stevenson are pending.