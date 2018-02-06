CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
WINTER WEATHER: Cancellations/DelaysCurrent Info | Live Radar | Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App
By Annie Gimbel and Dan Haggerty | CBS11 News
Filed Under:Baby, Child abuse, Child Killers, cps, Death, Evil, Newborn, Parents, RIP, Sad

GREENVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) – Arrest affidavits and pictures from a shed where an infant was found dead last month detail the sad circumstances leading to her demise.

Sisters Stephanie and Shawn Flynn said baby Alexiana Stevenson was dead hours before police were called to the Prime Stop gas station, according to an affidavit.

stephanie and shawn flynn Pics Show Filthy Living Conditions, Affidavits Tell Of Greenville Newborns Death

Stephanie and Shawn Flynn were arrested for tampering with evidence. The “evidence” was the body of a 7-week-old baby. (photo credit: Fannin County Sheriff’s Office)

Stephanie Flynn, the baby’s mother, used sister Shawn Flynn’s cell phone to tell police the baby died in the backseat of her aunt’s car on the way home from an overnight stay in Hugo, Okla., according to police. Both sisters told the same story, according to the affidavit, but investigators say that didn’t make sense.

img 0575 Pics Show Filthy Living Conditions, Affidavits Tell Of Greenville Newborns Death

It’s hard to imagine a 1-month-old child living in such deplorable conditions. (photo credit: Fannin County Sheriff’s Office)

The baby was found with extensive rigor mortis, implying she died much earlier than the Flynn sisters claimed. Investigators said blood was coming out of Alexiana’s mouth and it was also pooling inside her clothes when they examined her at the gas station.

Thus, investigators asked the women some more questions. Eventually, the sisters admitted the trip to Oklahoma never happened, states the affidavit.

Instead, Stephanie Flynn called Shawn Flynn on Monday morning from the metal shed she and the baby’s father, Jeremy Stevenson, were living in and told her something was wrong with little Alexiana and she needed help.

Pictures show the 7-week-old’s bassinet on a cold cement floor between a space heater and a propane tank. Another photo shows her bottles and binkies sitting in a storage bin full of murky water.

There’s a small kitchen area – and bunk beds where her parents were sleeping – in the corner of the large work shed filled with tools, car parts and junk. Everything is filthy.

Alexiana’s parents were renting the space from a friend.

Shawn Flynn told police when she arrived at the shed on the day in question, both Stephanie Flynn and Stevenson were crying and told her the baby was dead when they woke up that morning and she needed to take her to the hospital.

img 0590 Pics Show Filthy Living Conditions, Affidavits Tell Of Greenville Newborns Death

The United States has one of the worst records among industrialized nations – losing on average between four and seven children every day to child abuse and neglect, according to childhelp.org.

On the way to the hospital, the affidavits states, Stephanie made up the story about driving to Oklahoma to visit an aunt. Both women were arrested on evidence tampering charges for moving the corpse.

Stevenson was arrested in Fannin County on a parole violation.

Autopsy results for Alexiana Stevenson are pending.

img 0545 Pics Show Filthy Living Conditions, Affidavits Tell Of Greenville Newborns Death

Blood was coming out of baby Alexiana’s mouth and it was also pooling inside her clothes when she was found dead at a gas station. (photo credit: Fannin County Sheriff’s Office)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch