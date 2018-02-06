DALLAS (105.3 The Fan/AP) – Dallas Mavericks guard Seth Curry will have season-ending surgery on his left tibia, according to 105.3 The Fan’s Mike Fisher.

BREAKING: #Mavs sources confirm to https://t.co/XUeyYCNXXV that Seth Curry to undergo season-ending surgery on left tibia. — mike fisher ✭ (@fishsports) February 6, 2018

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the news.

Dallas Mavericks guard Seth Curry will have season-ending surgery on his left tibia, league sources tell ESPN. Recovery process is expected to take 12-14 weeks, and Curry is expected to be fully recovered and on the court by the start of July 1 free agency. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2018

Curry suffered a stress reaction on his left tibia in the preseason.

The Mavericks said on October 7 that no timetable had been set for Curry’s return and he would be re-evaluated weekly.

Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle has been peppered with questions about Curry’s status throughout the season, but the coach simply pushed back the timeline every time he spoke with the media.

The most recent update came on January 16 when Carlisle said he didn’t expect to see the guard return to the court until “at least February,” according to the Dallas Morning News.

Curry, the younger brother of Stephen Curry, emerged as a 3-point shooting threat for the Mavericks last season.

He started 42 of his 70 games for Dallas last season, and shot 43 percent from 3-point range while averaging 12.8 points per game. The 27-year-old Curry will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

