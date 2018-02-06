CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
By Jeff Paul
NORTH TEXAS (CBS11) – Winter weather sweeping through North Texas on Tuesday night sent temperatures plunging below freezing and drenched the area with heavy rains.

Ice and icicles began to form in the northern part of the DFW Metroplex in cities like Denton, Plano and McKinney.

awx Slick Roads Make For Potentially Hazardous Conditions

Icicles forming in McKinney near 75 and University Drive. (Jeff Paul – CBS11)

TxDOT crews could be seen driving up and down Highway 75 in an attempt to keep roads from icing over.

In Anna, a downed power line caused 1,200 customers to go without power.

Oncor crews worked in the rainy and cold conditions to get electricity restored for folks who spent hours without power and essentially heat.

Residents impacted by the outage said it could not have happened at a worse time.

“We heard like an electric an electrical wave and we looked out and there’s like a big flash of light. Kind of looked like a mini explosion,” said Chris Astler, who lives in Anna.

There was also a large wreck on 75 in Anna near FM 455.

A rollover caused traffic to back up for several miles.

