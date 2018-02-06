NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – According to Rolling Stone Magazine, country singer Willie Nelson has canceled all his February tour dates because he has come down with the flu.
It was just last month when Nelson abruptly ended a show in San Diego. The country music legend reportedly left the stage midway through his song ‘Whiskey River’ after experiencing coughing and shortness of breath. Shortly after that incident the 84-year-old announced the cancelation of his remaining January tour dates.
A news release says Nelson left California and returned home to Texas because, “he requires a few extra weeks to recover completely from the flu,” but said the singer was “up and about and looks as healthy as ever.”
Nelson’s publicist says the Country Music Hall of Famer is also under doctors orders to rest his voice.
Most of Nelson’s canceled February concerts are in Florida, but also include a date in Georgia and another in Mississippi.
The singer’s publicist says Nelson will resume his tour in early March.