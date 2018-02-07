CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Filed Under:Civil Service Board, dallas police, Dallas Police Department, exam, Local TV, Maj. LaToya Porter, promotion, Testing, Tests

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The Dallas Police Department has thrown out the results of a promotion exam after discovering late last year that a police major who had helped shape the test had a test-prep business on the side.

The Dallas Morning News reports that the city’s civil service board agreed Tuesday with a decision to void the tests taken in November because of the concerns raised by Maj. LaToya Porter’s involvement.

When contacted by CBS 11 News DPD spokesperson Sgt. Warren Mitchell would not confirm why the exams were invalid or how many participants were affected, but dud say, “… the Civil Service Board deemed the assessment invalid due to possible ethical violations that compromised the integrity of the process.”

About a dozen officers are said to have paid for tutoring through the test-prep company, which investigators said used scenarios that were similar to ones that appeared on the test Porter had helped craft.

The exam results were to be used for the purpose of determining the order of promotions.

An internal affairs investigation into Porter’s actions remains open.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

