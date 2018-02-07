CBS 11AUSTIN, TX - SEPTEMBER 21: David Ash #14 of the Texas Longhorns throws against the Kansas State Wildcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 21, 2013 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)David Ash #14 of the Texas Longhorns throws against the Kansas State Wildcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on […]
By Kelli Wiese
Filed Under:cops, Dashcam Video, intoxicated, Intoxicated driver, Police, police officer, Viral Video

WILLIAMSON CO. (1080 KRLD ) – A chilling dash cam video involving a Central Texas deputy is lighting up social media after Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody posted it on Twitter.

“A highly intoxicated driver in possession of harmless marijuana and harmless cough syrup (sarcasm) nearly killed one of my deputies,” Chody said on Twitter.

In the video, you see a sheriff’s deputy making a traffic stop involving a person who’s just sleeping in a car at a stoplight.

The deputy questioned the man who appeared intoxicated.

Sheriff spokesperson Patricia Guillermo says, “She asks for the keys and puts them on the roof of a vehicle. Little did she know the individual had a second set of keys.”

The driver took off and the deputy says she was forced to jump in the car. She ended up tazing the man who finally stopped.

He’s charged with aggravated assault on a public servant with a deadly weapon. The unharmed deputy has only been out in the field for a month.

