DENTON (1080 KRLD) – One North Texas city is moving forward to require permits for all of the emerging bike share companies.
The Denton City Council says the proposed ordinance is a response to complaints about the recent influx of bike share company bikes blocking streets, sidewalks, and business entrances.
Reports say the Denton ordinance could require Geo-fencing, forcing users to park bikes in approved corrals through the bike share smartphone app.
With that feature, the bikes can’t be unlocked outside those areas.
According to reports, bike share companies could lose their permit if they take too long re-positioning bikes, or responding to complaints of bikes being abandoned. The company could also lose their permit if the city has to impound too many bikes in a certain period of time.
The council is expected to vote on new requirements next week.