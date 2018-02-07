CBS 11Dodge Ram Pickup Trucks (credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | […]
TXA 21Dodge Ram Pickup Trucks (credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! […]
MeTV TXA 21.2Dodge Ram Pickup Trucks (credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images) KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You […]
KRLDDodge Ram Pickup Trucks (credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images) OfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: […]
105.3 The FanDodge Ram Pickup Trucks (credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images) Office 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As […]
By Cameron Fairchild
Filed Under:app, Bike Share, Bike Share Programs, City of Denton, denton, Denton City Council

DENTON (1080 KRLD) – One North Texas city is moving forward to require permits for all of the emerging bike share companies.

The Denton City Council says the proposed ordinance is a response to complaints about the recent influx of bike share company bikes blocking streets, sidewalks, and business entrances.

Reports say the Denton ordinance could require Geo-fencing, forcing users to park bikes in approved corrals through the bike share smartphone app.

With that feature, the bikes can’t be unlocked outside those areas.

According to reports, bike share companies could lose their permit if they take too long re-positioning bikes, or responding to complaints of bikes being abandoned. The company could also lose their permit if the city has to impound too many bikes in a certain period of time.

The council is expected to vote on new requirements next week.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch