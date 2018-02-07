CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has broken his silence on the stock market.

US President Donald Trump waves as he walks from Marine One upon arrival on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, January 7, 2018, after spending the weekend at Camp David, the Presidential retreat in Maryland. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

Trump tweeted Wednesday: “In the `old days,’ when good news was reported, the Stock Market would go up. Today, when good news is reported, the Stock Market goes down. Big mistake, and we have so much good (great) news about the economy!”

After a slightly lower open Wednesday, most stocks turned higher within the first few minutes of trading.

Trump has commented frequently on market gains during his tenure, but stayed silent Monday as the Dow Jones industrial average suffered its biggest one-day drop ever. He did not tweet about the markets on Tuesday.

The government reported Friday that the economy created 200,000 jobs in January and that wages grew at the fastest pace in eight years.

