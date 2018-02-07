CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Filed Under:Dunkin Donuts, Local TV, talkers

CBS Local — Say goodbye to those foam cups that Dunkin’ Donuts customers know so well.

The Massachusetts-based coffee and donut chain announced Wednesday that it’s getting rid of all polystyrene foam cups by 2020.

dunkin donuts Dunkin Donuts Announces Plan To Eliminate All Foam Cups

(Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

Replacing the foam cups are new double-walled paper cups. They’re already being used at the new Dunkin’ concept store that opened last month in Quincy.

New York City and California will all be receiving double-walled paper cups this spring.

double walled paper cups Dunkin Donuts Announces Plan To Eliminate All Foam Cups

Dunkin’s new double-walled paper cups. (Image credit: Dunkin’ Donuts)

The size of the cups will remain the same.

“With more than 9,000 Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants in the U.S. alone, our decision to eliminate foam cups is significant for both our brand and our industry,” Dunkin’ sustainability chief Karen Raskopf said in a statement.

Dunkin’ says it has been working to find a more environmentally friendly coffee cup since 2011.

Earlier this year, Dunkin’ announced that its donuts no longer contain artificial dyes.

H/T: CBS Boston

