FORT WORTH (1080 KRLD) – For the first time in department history, Fort Worth detectives are using state of the art DNA technology they hope will crack open a murder case from 1983.
On June 27, 1983, Julie Fuller disappeared from the Kensington Motel in Arlington after taking out the trash, police said. Her nude body was found the next day in Fort Worth. She had been raped and murdered and her killer has never been found.
Over the past three decades, police have eliminated potential suspects and entered DNA into the national database without any matches.
Thomas O’Brien with Fort Worth police says recently they have reached out to Parabon Nanolabs and got a Snapshot DNA phenotyping report.
“The company makes predictions on skin color, eye color, hair color and facial shape, all with using the killers DNA,” he says.
Fort Worth Police Department O’Brien says in this case, the killer was a white man with blonde hair and likely blue eyes, with light freckling.
Composites of the potential suspect at ages 25, 45, and 65 have been released, and they’re hoping someone can identify the suspect.