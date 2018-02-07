CBS 11AUSTIN, TX - SEPTEMBER 21: David Ash #14 of the Texas Longhorns throws against the Kansas State Wildcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 21, 2013 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)David Ash #14 of the Texas Longhorns throws against the Kansas State Wildcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on […]
TXA 21AUSTIN, TX - SEPTEMBER 21: David Ash #14 of the Texas Longhorns throws against the Kansas State Wildcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 21, 2013 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)David Ash #14 of the Texas Longhorns throws against the Kansas State Wildcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on […]
MeTV TXA 21.2AUSTIN, TX - SEPTEMBER 21: David Ash #14 of the Texas Longhorns throws against the Kansas State Wildcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 21, 2013 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)David Ash #14 of the Texas Longhorns throws against the Kansas State Wildcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on […]
KRLDAUSTIN, TX - SEPTEMBER 21: David Ash #14 of the Texas Longhorns throws against the Kansas State Wildcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 21, 2013 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)David Ash #14 of the Texas Longhorns throws against the Kansas State Wildcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on […]
105.3 The FanAUSTIN, TX - SEPTEMBER 21: David Ash #14 of the Texas Longhorns throws against the Kansas State Wildcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 21, 2013 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)David Ash #14 of the Texas Longhorns throws against the Kansas State Wildcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on […]
By Austin York
Filed Under:1983, Cold Case, Crime, Death, Fort Worth Police, Julie Fuller, Murder

FORT WORTH (1080 KRLD) – For the first time in department history, Fort Worth detectives are using state of the art DNA technology they hope will crack open a murder case from 1983.

On June 27, 1983, Julie Fuller disappeared from the Kensington Motel in Arlington after taking out the trash, police said. Her nude body was found the next day in Fort Worth. She had been raped and murdered and her killer has never been found.

fuller 3 guys web Fort Worth Detectives Use DNA Technology In Hopes Of Cracking 1983 Murder Case

No sign of Julie Fuller’s killer was ever found, although police acquired some DNA evidence that didn’t produce a match.

Over the past three decades, police have eliminated potential suspects and entered DNA into the national database without any matches.

hs fuller suspect age 45 2 Fort Worth Detectives Use DNA Technology In Hopes Of Cracking 1983 Murder Case

An image of what the 45-year-old killer of Julie Fuller might look like. (Fort Worth Police Department)

Thomas O’Brien with Fort Worth police says recently they have reached out to Parabon Nanolabs and got a Snapshot DNA phenotyping report.

“The company makes predictions on skin color, eye color, hair color and facial shape, all with using the killers DNA,” he says.

hs fuller suspect age 65 2 Fort Worth Detectives Use DNA Technology In Hopes Of Cracking 1983 Murder Case

An image of what the 65-year-old killer of Julie Fuller might look like. (Fort Worth Police Department)

Fort Worth Police Department O’Brien says in this case, the killer was a white man with blonde hair and likely blue eyes, with light freckling.

Composites of the potential suspect at ages 25, 45, and 65 have been released, and they’re hoping someone can identify the suspect.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch