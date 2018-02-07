CBS 11James Smith (credit: Rowlett Police Department) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS […]
Filed Under:Arkansas, Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones, Jerry Jones Grandson, John Stephen Jones, NFL, Stephen Jones Son

DALLAS (AP) – The grandson of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is carrying on the family tradition at Arkansas.

John Stephen Jones signed with the Razorbacks on Wednesday, and his granddad attended the signing ceremony at Highland Park High School, not far from downtown Dallas. The younger Jones led the Scots to consecutive Class 5A Texas state championships.

Jerry Jones was a lineman on the 1964 Arkansas team that went 11-0 and finished No. 2 in The Associated Press rankings with a 10-7 win over Nebraska in the Cotton Bowl. One of Jones’ teammates was Jimmy Johnson, his first hire as coach when he bought the Cowboys in 1989. They won two Super Bowls together.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones, John Stephen’s dad, also played at Arkansas.

John Stephen Jones had offers from Texas Tech, Kansas and SMU. New Arkansas coach Chad Morris spent the previous three seasons leading the Mustangs.

