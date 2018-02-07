DALLAS (AP) – The grandson of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is carrying on the family tradition at Arkansas.
John Stephen Jones signed with the Razorbacks on Wednesday, and his granddad attended the signing ceremony at Highland Park High School, not far from downtown Dallas. The younger Jones led the Scots to consecutive Class 5A Texas state championships.
Jerry Jones was a lineman on the 1964 Arkansas team that went 11-0 and finished No. 2 in The Associated Press rankings with a 10-7 win over Nebraska in the Cotton Bowl. One of Jones’ teammates was Jimmy Johnson, his first hire as coach when he bought the Cowboys in 1989. They won two Super Bowls together.
Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones, John Stephen’s dad, also played at Arkansas.
John Stephen Jones had offers from Texas Tech, Kansas and SMU. New Arkansas coach Chad Morris spent the previous three seasons leading the Mustangs.
