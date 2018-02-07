CBS 11Dodge Ram Pickup Trucks (credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | […]
KOUNTZE (AP) — Authorities say an East Texas man has died and his father was injured during an apparent lightning strike as the two were fixing a cattle fence.

The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office says the deadly incident happened Tuesday afternoon in the community of Honey Island, about 80 miles northeast of Houston.

lightning Man, 22, Dead, Father Injured In East Texas Lightning Strike

(credit: Alexander Joe/AFP/Getty Images)

Sheriff Mark Davis says emergency personnel found 22-year-old Sebastian Ramos of Honey Island was unresponsive. Davis says Ramos was pronounced dead at a Beaumont hospital.

The sheriff says the man’s 57-year-old father was transported via private vehicle to the hospital for treatment of burns.

Further details on the father’s injuries weren’t immediately available. A message left with CHRISTUS Southeast Texas-St. Elizabeth Hospital was not immediately returned Wednesday.

