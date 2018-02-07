CBS 11Dodge Ram Pickup Trucks (credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | […]
Filed Under:Gymnastics, Larry Nassar, Local TV, Michigan State University, olympics, Sex Assault

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan prosecutors aren’t planning to bring additional sexual assault charges against imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar, even though abuse allegations are still being reported.

Kent Cassella, a spokesman at Michigan State University, says there have been more than 60 allegations reported to campus police since Jan. 16.

Andrea Bitely of the Michigan attorney general’s office, told the Lansing State Journal that there are “no plans” for additional charges.

Nassar molested girls, including many gymnasts, who sought treatment for injuries. In Texas, authorities still are investigating his conduct at a gymnastics training center.

Nassar is serving a 60-year prison sentence for child pornography crimes. He’s also been sentenced twice to at least 40 years in Michigan prison for sexual assault, punishments that wouldn’t start unless the 54-year-old outlives the federal sentence.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

