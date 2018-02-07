DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – Investigators are trying to find the person who deliberately set several fires in a Dallas apartment complex early Wednesday morning.
Dallas Police say several small fires were set on the first and second floors of the Arpeggio apartments near Victory Park in downtown Dallas around 3:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Jason Evans with Dallas Fire Rescue says they evacuated the building for everyone’s safety.
Officials say nobody was hurt and the W Hotel took everyone in for awhile to keep them out of the cold.
While putting out the fires, Evans says a suspicious looking bag was found on the third floor, which brought out the bomb squad. After checking it out, they didn’t find anything suspicious.
The only damage is in the spots where the fires were set, and it’s nothing too severe.
Dallas police don’t have a description yet of this suspect but they are checking apartment surveillance tape to help get a clearer picture.