NEW YORK (AP) – Noting that the FBI is “under intense scrutiny,” James Comey’s publisher is moving up the release date of his memoir “A Higher Loyalty.”

Flatiron Books told The Associated Press on Wednesday that is moving up publication from May 1 to April 17.

Flatiron President Bob Miller and Publisher Amy Einhorn say that there was demand for the former FBI director to be heard amid an “urgent conversation” about the bureau.

gettyimages 634441008 Publisher Moves Up Release Of James Comey Memoir

(credit: Susan Walsh-Pool/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump and his supporters have repeatedly criticized the investigation into his campaign’s alleged ties with Russian officials.

Comey was fired by Trump last May. The president initially cited Comey’s handling of the probe into Democratic rival Hillary Clinton’s emails. He later told NBC’s Lester Holt that he was thinking of “this Russia thing.”

