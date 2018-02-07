ARLINGTON (105.3 THE FAN) – The Texas Rangers have traded Russell Wilson to the New York Yankees according to the club.

Yes, that Russell Wilson. The Seattle Seahawks quarterback.

The Rangers selected Wilson, who spent parts of the 2010 and 2011 seasons as an infielder in the Colorado organization, in the minor league phase of the Rule 5 Draft on December 12, 2013.

Wilson attended camp with Texas in 2014 and 2015, but never played with the team.

Wilson was chosen by Seattle in the third round of the 2012 NFL draft out of North Carolina State University and the University of Wisconsin.

Wilson was traded to the New York Yankees for future considerations.

“I want to personally thank the Texas Rangers for giving me the chance to experience professional baseball again.” Wilson said in a statement.

“Growing up taking grounders, hitting BP, and throwing deep post routes early in the mornings with my dad and brother is where my love of sports came from, and those memories stick with me every morning I wake up. I remember how excited I was when Texas selected me in the Rule 5 Draft in December 2013. During my two springs in Arizona with the Rangers, I was reminded just how much I love the game of baseball.

While football is my passion and my livelihood, baseball remains a huge part of where I came from and who I am today. I’ve learned so much on the baseball field that translates to my game physically and mentally playing quarterback in the NFL. I thank the Rangers and their great fans for making me feel at home and a part of the family! While I embrace the chance to be a New York Yankee, I will forever be grateful to have been a part of a world class organization like the Texas Rangers.”