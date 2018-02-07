*High Yesterday: 44; Precipitation: 0.27”; YTD Precip: 1.12”; Deficit: 1.49”*
There are a few slick spots out this morning. Westbound 635 High Five ramps to north and southbound central expressway are shut down as of 6am. Also, some slick spots mainly north of hwy 380 and NW of Decatur on 287.
Patchy ice on bridges this morning, mainly north of DFW.
- Slow clearing and cold today.
- Quick warm up through Friday.
- Chance of showers, windy and colder Saturday.
- Remaining cold Sunday, warming early next week.
- Normal High: 59; Normal Low: 38
Today: A coupled of morning showers (south). Decreasing clouds this afternoon. Chilly. High: Mid 40s. Wind: North 10-20 mph.
Tonight: Clear and cold. A light freeze. Plants and pets! Low: 27-31. Wind: Light and variable.
Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. High: Mid to upper 50s. Wind: SE 5 mph.
Friday: Increasing clouds by late afternoon. High: Mid to upper 60s.
Saturday: Afternoon cold front with showers. Turning windy and colder. High: Upper 50s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, windy and cold. High: Mid 40s.
Monday: Sunny and cool. High: Near 50.
Tuesday. Mostly cloudy. Warmer. High: near 60.