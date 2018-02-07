CBS 11Dodge Ram Pickup Trucks (credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | […]
TXA 21Dodge Ram Pickup Trucks (credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! […]
MeTV TXA 21.2Dodge Ram Pickup Trucks (credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images) KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You […]
KRLDDodge Ram Pickup Trucks (credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images) OfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: […]
105.3 The FanDodge Ram Pickup Trucks (credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images) Office 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As […]
By Dan Brounoff
Filed Under:1080 KRLD, Dallas, Meteorologist Dan Brounoff, North Texas, Texas, Weather, Winter

*High Yesterday: 44; Precipitation: 0.27”; YTD Precip: 1.12”; Deficit: 1.49”*

There are a few slick spots out this morning. Westbound 635 High Five ramps to north and southbound central expressway are shut down as of 6am. Also, some slick spots mainly north of hwy 380 and NW of Decatur on 287.

Patchy ice on bridges this morning, mainly north of DFW.

  • Slow clearing and cold today.
  • Quick warm up through Friday.
  • Chance of showers, windy and colder Saturday.
  • Remaining cold Sunday, warming early next week.
  • Normal High: 59; Normal Low: 38

Today: A coupled of morning showers (south). Decreasing clouds this afternoon. Chilly. High: Mid 40s. Wind: North 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Clear and cold. A light freeze. Plants and pets! Low: 27-31. Wind: Light and variable.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. High: Mid to upper 50s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

Friday: Increasing clouds by late afternoon. High: Mid to upper 60s.

Saturday: Afternoon cold front with showers. Turning windy and colder. High: Upper 50s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, windy and cold. High: Mid 40s.

Monday: Sunny and cool. High: Near 50.

Tuesday. Mostly cloudy. Warmer. High: near 60.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch