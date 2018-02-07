DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – SMU forward Akoy Agau was once one of the top high school prospects in the country. But, near the end of his high school career in Nebraska, injuries set in.
From Louisville to Georgetown to SMU, Agau has yet to complete a full college season healthy. But there is a reason that Agau won’t ever complain.
“I got lucky,” Agau said. “I could have been abducted. My parents, my family could have been killed.”
Born in Sudan during the country’s second civil war, Agau was fortunate to be part of a family that escaped and eventually moved to the United States. He learned English with the help of the “Harry Potter” book series. Akoy said that there is not a day that goes by when he doesn’t think about the kids who were/are not as fortunate as him.
“Everybody’s got hardship in their life. Everybody has adversity,” said SMU basketball coach Tim Jankovich, “but his is hard to beat.”
Having already received his undergraduate degree from Georgetown, Agau will next get his master’s degree in science and business management this summer from SMU. His goal beyond basketball is to give back to people everywhere, especially in his native land.
In Agau’s words: “I feel like my purpose is to try and give back as much as I can.”