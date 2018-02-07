DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Fire-Rescue Fire investigators apprehended 23 year-old, Tony Gilliland, of Oklahoma, for allegedly setting multiple small fires at the Arpeggio Apartments earlier in the morning on Wednesday, February 7.
DFR units were dispatched shortly after 3:00 a.m. to the location for a fire alarm resulting from several small fires that were set on the first and second floors of the building.
Residents were evacuated from the building while firefighters, police officers and the bomb squad addressed everything from spot fires to investigating a bag that was found outside of an apartment unit on the third floor; which turned to be harmless, DFR said in a statement.
Fire investigators and police officers worked in conjunction with building management, witnesses and associates to quickly identify Gilliland, using surveillance footage.
Later in the morning, after the photo had been circulated, a Dallas Police officer spotted the suspect walking in the downtown area wearing the very same camouflage coat and pants he had on in the surveillance footage.
They notified fire investigators, who responded to the scene and took him into custody.
During his interview, DFR said he admitted to setting the fires because of mounting frustrations over undisclosed personal circumstances.
He was arrested, charged with felony arson and booked into the Dallas County Jail at 6:00 p.m.