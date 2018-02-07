CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Filed Under:church shooting, Devin Patrick Kelley, Texas, Texas Church, Texas Church Shooting

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS (AP) – The mother-in-law of the gunman who fatally shot more than two-dozen worshippers at a Texas church says he was a controlling man who was easily offended, quick to anger and limited his wife’s contact with her family.

devin Texas Church Gunman Described As Controlling, Quick To Anger

Devin Patrick Kelley (credit: CBS News)

Michelle Shields told the San Antonio Express-News that 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelley at one point texted her that he would “destroy your entire life” if she came to the hospital where her daughter was giving birth to the couple’s second child.

Six months later, on Nov. 5, authorities say Kelley opened fire at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, southeast of San Antonio.

Kelley later died from what authorities say was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Authorities say threatening texts sent to Shields could be a motive in the shooting but add that the investigation is ongoing.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

