Filed Under:Best Of, Eat See Play, Kena Sosa, play

By Kena Sosa

Valentine’s Day 2018 is almost here. If you haven’t started planning yet, it’s time to get started. Variety is the spice of life, so bring some unique ideas to the table this February including maybe some of these fresh dates.

Dallas By Chocolate Tour
4925 Greenville Ave., Suite 255
Dallas, TX 75206
(972) 814-5997
www.dallasbychocolate.com

By now, most in DFW have heard of the Dallas By Chocolate Tours and can relate as to how this would be a sweet date for Valentine’s Day or any other day for that matter. However, Dallas By Chocolate has upped their stakes in the holiday race. This year, on February 14th, Dallas by Chocolate is offering two very different tours. This year the sweethearts can choose between their sweet tooth or their rumbling tummies with either a Decadent Valentine Dreams Chocolate Tour or a Tacos, Margaritas and Valentine’s Celebration Tour. If you are truly in love, you can do both! Tickets include transportation, food, drinks and a fun, savvy tour guide who knows DFW food.

Gondola of Texas Inc.
357 West Fork

Irving, TX 75039
(855) 466-3652
www.irving.gondola.com

There is no need to travel to Italy to take your loved one on a romantic ride on a gondola. Gondola rides are taken right here in the DFW area on the Mandalay Canal in Irving. Breakfast, lunch, wedding or other cruises are available year round. Gondola operators are friendly and knowledgeable of the area and attentive as they row along the canal, allowing guests to enjoy the scenery, additional treats ordered for the occasion and each other’s company.

Stockyards Gunfighter
140 E. Exchange Ave., Suite 138
Fort Worth, TX 76164
(682) 841-0266
www.stockyardsgunfighter.com

For the couple with a more adventurous lust, scurry over to Fort Worth to try Stockyards Gunfighter. No need to be an outdoorsy person, this facility is completely indoor and laser-run. Fun-lovers can choose between shooting zombies, ducks or even amp up their skills and take a class together including a CHL class with special couple rates, all without the need to cover your ears or your eyes. Team up and save the day and make this Valentine’s Day one you and your date won’t soon forget.

Viva Dallas Burlesque
1350 Manufacturing St., Suite #120
Dallas, TX 75207
(214) 238-6714
www.vivadallasburlesque.wordpress.com

Bring the sexy to your celebration this year with a show for you and your sweetie at Viva Dallas Burlesque. With at least two shows a month, there are plenty of themes to choose from throughout the year, but in February the mood is extra saucy. VIP seating is great for those who want to feel part of the show. Take the pressure off of setting the mood and allow the talented entertainers of DFW and far away get the party started for you.

Keith and Margo’s For the Love of a Gentleman Gunman
Murder Mystery Texas
6304 Innsbrooke Drive
Arlington, TX, 76016
(972) 263-5178
www.murdermysterytexas.com/types-of-mysteries/valentines

If you don’t want to get too sappy, or maybe just want to show off your detective skills and save your date, try Keith and Margo’s For the Love of a Gentleman Gunman show. Put your smarts to the test by teaming up and following clues as you play along and try to impress your date. All along you’ll enjoy a savory, full course meal, and have a heck of a dangerously good time. Eat, laugh and live it up this February with your favorite person at Keith and Margo’s.

