By Steven Pickers, Newsradio 1080 KRLD
DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – Dallas County voters will decide this November if they want to pay to keep school crossing guards on duty.

The crossing guards that work outside of several schools in Dallas have been paid for by Dallas County Schools, but voters decided last Fall to shut down that transportation agency.

State law puts the burden for crossing guards back on the City of Dallas, but gives Dallas County the option to add a $1.50 fee to vehicle registration, if the money goes to ‘child safety’ programs.

The Dallas City Council voted recently to spend more than $2 million to pay crossing guard salaries through the end of the 2017-2018 school year.

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings says voters in other big cities and counties in Texas have already taken the step to fund crossing guard programs.

“This fee has been a key factor in allowing Houston, San Antonio and Austin to run successful school crossing guard programs” said Rawlings.

County Commissioner Mike Cantrell predicts people will approve of the extra fee when they register their vehicles.

Reports say the $1.50 fee would raise about $1.2 million to pay for school crossing guards.

The proposal will be on the ballot in November.

 

