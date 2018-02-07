GRAPEVINE (CBSDFW.COM) – A 24-year-old woman was found floating in the swimming pool of a fitness center where friends said that she had been possibly living for more than two weeks.

Jamila Hashim is on life support at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Grapevine. A gym member discovered her body in the pool on Sunday morning. Hashim worked in the spa section at the popular Life Time Fitness location in Colleyville.

Hashim’s friends said that she was having trouble finding a place to live. She had possibly been staying at the gym and inside of her car in the parking lot. But how Hashim managed to live there undetected, and how the incident happened, are all still unanswered questions.

Gym members are also expressing concerns that the pool was never closed, nor were they notified about the incident.

“Very strange,” said Life Time Fitness member Ann Martiens.

“But you have shower facilities and all of that, so I could see,” said member Cindi Aldi.

“And it’s open 24 hours a day,” added Martiens.

Hashim’s parents arrived in Texas from overseas on Tuesday night. Officials with the Colleyville Police Department do not suspect foul play. They are calling this an “accidental drowning.” Hashim is not likely to survive.

Authorities could not confirm that Hashim had been living at the Colleyville fitness center, but some of her clothes were found and removed from the building.

“This area doesn’t attract usually people that would do something like that,” said Martiens.

Life Time Fitness sent CBS 11 News a statement which simply read, “Out of respect for the family, we’re unable to comment.”

“It’s disturbing, but given everything that I hear every day,” Aldi said, “I’m not shocked anymore.”