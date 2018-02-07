CBS 11Courtesy: Collin County Detention Center 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 […]
By J.D. Miles
Filed Under:Death, Jamila Hashim, Life Time Fitness, Local TV, Swimming Pool

GRAPEVINE (CBSDFW.COM) – A 24-year-old woman was found floating in the swimming pool of a fitness center where friends said that she had been possibly living for more than two weeks.

Jamila Hashim is on life support at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Grapevine. A gym member discovered her body in the pool on Sunday morning. Hashim worked in the spa section at the popular Life Time Fitness location in Colleyville.

Hashim’s friends said that she was having trouble finding a place to live. She had possibly been staying at the gym and inside of her car in the parking lot. But how Hashim managed to live there undetected, and how the incident happened, are all still unanswered questions.

Gym members are also expressing concerns that the pool was never closed, nor were they notified about the incident.

“Very strange,” said Life Time Fitness member Ann Martiens.

“But you have shower facilities and all of that, so I could see,” said member Cindi Aldi.

“And it’s open 24 hours a day,” added Martiens.

hashim Woman Possibly Living At Life Time Fitness Found Nearly Drowned In Pool

(credit: Hashim Family)

Hashim’s parents arrived in Texas from overseas on Tuesday night. Officials with the Colleyville Police Department do not suspect foul play. They are calling this an “accidental drowning.” Hashim is not likely to survive.

Authorities could not confirm that Hashim had been living at the Colleyville fitness center, but some of her clothes were found and removed from the building.

“This area doesn’t attract usually people that would do something like that,” said Martiens.

Life Time Fitness sent CBS 11 News a statement which simply read, “Out of respect for the family, we’re unable to comment.”

“It’s disturbing, but given everything that I hear every day,” Aldi said, “I’m not shocked anymore.”

Comments (9)
  1. Mark Douglas Hawkins says:
    February 8, 2018 at 12:59 pm

    Beats living in a NYC airport…

    Reply Report comment
  2. Michael Schuldes says:
    February 8, 2018 at 2:10 pm

    “This area doesn’t attract usually people that would do something like that,”…that has GOT to be one of the dumbest responses I have EVER read…apparently the area attracts homeless fitness workers….among others…

    Reply Report comment
  3. Dave Hardesty says:
    February 8, 2018 at 2:55 pm

    Since gyms have alarm systems that get set at night when the place is closed, I would like to know how she “possibly” lived there for two weeks before they found her floating in the pool on a Sunday morning when the place opened up? Sounds like one or more employees were complicit in this but that’s probably because I am skeptical of the things I see reported in the news. Oh, I’m sorry, it was open 24-hours a day. So now the question is, ‘and the staff didn’t notice?’ Guess they are there just to take your money because they certainly are not checking membership or the well being of their members.

    Reply Report comment
  4. Septua Jes says:
    February 8, 2018 at 3:02 pm

    THANKS FOR THEN BLARING ADS NEVER COMING TO THIS GARBAGE SITE AGAIN

    Reply Report comment
  5. Roy Bryant (@RoyBryantMS) says:
    February 8, 2018 at 6:31 pm

    💁🏿 be freeloadin, umhmmmm, gnomesayin.

    Reply Report comment
  6. Brian LaFleur says:
    February 8, 2018 at 6:40 pm

    so sad. no telling what was going on in her life that she felt she had to live in a lifetime fitness. maybe no other place to go. sounds better than living in your car.

    Reply Report comment
  7. Jeffrey Smith says:
    February 8, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    Condolences to her family and friends. What a sad occurrence.

    Reply Report comment

