COPPELL (AP) – Retail gasoline prices in Texas have dropped an average 2 cents per gallon this week.
AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average price at the pump statewide was $2.35 per gallon. Nationwide retail gasoline prices rose a penny to average $2.60 per gallon.
The association survey found Midland has the most expensive gasoline in Texas this week at an average $2.57 per gallon. Drivers in Lubbock and the Fort Worth-Arlington area have the cheapest gasoline statewide at an average $2.29 per gallon.
AAA spokesman Daniel Armbruster says drivers in Texas are paying an average 26 cents more per gallon than they did a year ago.
