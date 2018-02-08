RICHARDSON, Texas (CBS11) – Shot and killed in the line of duty Wednesday, the DFW community remembered a North Texas police officer on Thursday night outside of the Richardson Police Headquarters.

Investigators said Officer David Sherrard was shot in the neck while responding to a disturbance call at a Richardson apartment complex.

Sherrard was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

A steady stream of people could be seen showing up to Richardson PD to pay their respects to Officer Sherrard.

Some left flowers and balloons. Others wrote messages of support on a giant banner while some bowed their heads in prayer.

“We’re just all still in disbelief. I mean we really are. I think it hasn’t quite sunk in for a lot of us yet,” said Angela Casavant, who is a family friend.

Casavant’s husband Phil Casavant is an officer with Richardson Police.

“It hits home, it hits real close to home,” said Casavant.

Their family is not only friends with the Sherrard family, but they live down the street from one another.

“I mean just a beloved guy by everyone. Everybody just loved him. Always a smile on his face, always,” said Casavant. “Just a great family guy. His wife and children adored him and that was very obvious.”

Richardson Police shared details of a memorial fund along with a photograph of Officer Sherrard with his two daughters and wife.