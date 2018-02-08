CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
By Jeff Paul
Filed Under:Line of Duty Death, Local TV, Officer David Sherrard, Officer Killed, OIS, Richardson Police

RICHARDSON, Texas (CBS11) – Shot and killed in the line of duty Wednesday, the DFW community remembered a North Texas police officer on Thursday night outside of the Richardson Police Headquarters.

Investigators said Officer David Sherrard was shot in the neck while responding to a disturbance call at a Richardson apartment complex.

Sherrard was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

screen shot 2018 02 08 at 11 27 41 am copy Coping With Richardson Officers Line Of Duty Death: We’re Just All Still In Disbelief

Officer David Sherrard

A steady stream of people could be seen showing up to Richardson PD to pay their respects to Officer Sherrard.

Some left flowers and balloons. Others wrote messages of support on a giant banner while some bowed their heads in prayer.

screen shot 2018 02 08 at 9 29 09 pm Coping With Richardson Officers Line Of Duty Death: We’re Just All Still In Disbelief

Richardson Police SUV – Ofcr. David Sherrard memorial (Jeff Paul – CBS11)

“We’re just all still in disbelief. I mean we really are. I think it hasn’t quite sunk in for a lot of us yet,” said Angela Casavant, who is a family friend.

Casavant’s husband Phil Casavant is an officer with Richardson Police.

“It hits home, it hits real close to home,” said Casavant.

Their family is not only friends with the Sherrard family, but they live down the street from one another.

“I mean just a beloved guy by everyone. Everybody just loved him. Always a smile on his face, always,” said Casavant. “Just a great family guy. His wife and children adored him and that was very obvious.”

Richardson Police shared details of a memorial fund along with a photograph of Officer Sherrard with his two daughters and wife.

screen shot 2018 02 08 at 9 25 09 pm Coping With Richardson Officers Line Of Duty Death: We’re Just All Still In Disbelief

Officer David Sherrard and family

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch