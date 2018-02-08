Stagecoach Mary” Fields distinguished herself as the first black woman star route mail carrier in the United States. Protecting her cargo from thieves and bandits, she was the second woman in the United States to serve in that role. Learn more about Stagecoach Mary from Lee Reed at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, February 10, at the Allen Public Library, 300 N. Allen Dr. Free. Call 214-509-4911 for more information.

Get ready for warmer weather at this weekend’s DFW Winter Boat Expo at Market Hall. (2/8-11)

The Collin County Home and Garden Show is Friday through Sunday at the Allen Event Center. (2/9-11)

Saturday, Saturday, Saturday! It is Monster Jam at AT&T Stadium! (2/10)

Dallas Theater Center presents: Frankenstein at the Kalita Humphreys Center now through March 4th.

This….looks…interesting….People getting in touch with their “fur-sona” The Texas Furry Fiesta is at the Hyatt Regency Dallas today through Sunday. (2/8-11)

The Ennis Czech Music Festival is Saturday at the Sokol Activity Center. (2/10)

See Little Big Town and Midland at the Verizon Saturday night. (2/10)

The Gin Blossoms are playing the House of Blues Saturday night. (2/10)

Celebrate Mardi Gras at the Market Saturday at the Dallas Farmers Market. (2/10)

The O’Carnivale Mardi Gras Masquerade Ball is Saturday at the Kessler. (2/10) Bands! Dinner! Dancing! Beads! Costumes! Live music by Club Wood, and the Kickin’ Brass Band! A Cajun & Creole Buffet Dinner is included in your ticket! Etoufee, red beans and rice, crab cakes, hushpuppies, coconut shrimp, shrimp cocktail, Cajun wings, and dirty rice from Sunset Crab Shack are sure to please! King Cake provided by Oak Cliff’s very own, Vera’s Bakery! Proceeds from the Ball help fund the Mardi Gras Oak Cliff Parade on Sunday, February 11th!

The SPCA of Texas is hosting a FREE community wellness event on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018, at Thurgood Marshall, 5150 Mark Trail Way, Dallas, TX 75232! They are offering no-cost DHPP/FVRCP and rabies vaccines, as well as free spay/neuter sign-ups for pets living in 23 grant-funded zip codes: 75116, 75134, 75203, 75207, 75208, 75210, 75211, 75212, 75215, 75216, 75217, 75223, 75224, 75226, 75227, 75228, 75232, 75233, 75236, 75237, 75241, 75249, and 75253!

Also…Join the SPCA at Mutts Cantina while you enjoy the day with your pooch. Don’t have a four-legged companion? Visit our Mobile Adoptions Vehicle!

The Krewe of Barkus Dog Parade and Festival is Sunday in Downtown McKinney. (2/11) It is the Game of Bones. Barkus Marks its Territory.

The Mardi Gras Oak Cliff parade is Sunday at Bishop Arts District. (2/11)

Show your sweetie how much you care…in a freaky way… with an evening at the Love is Blind Haunted House at Dark Hour Haunted House Friday through Valentine’s Day. (2/9-14)

Moxley Manor’s Valentine’s Day Haunted House is Saturday night. (2/10)

There is a Valentine’s Open Skate at the Allen Community Ice Rink Saturday. (2/10)

Hearts in the Park is Saturday at Klyde Warren Park. (2/10) The theme is The Roaring 20’s so dress accordingly. There will be music, crafts, dancing, trivia and sweet treats from 3-6 p.m. There will be a special screening of “The Great Gatsby” (2013) under the stars, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Enjoy a Vintage Valentine’s Tea Sunday at Irving Heritage House. (2/11)

Celebrate Valentine’s Day this weekend with a Valentine’s Cruise at Silver Lake Marina Friday (9th) through the 17th.