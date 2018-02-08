CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A South Texas man is in custody after a stabbing attack at a private church service where one person was killed and three people were injured.

Marco Moreno, 28, is charged with one count of murder and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bail has been set at $1.45 million.

screen shot 2018 02 08 at 3 27 55 pm South Texas Man Arrested For Deadly Stabbing Attack At Private Church Service

Marco Moreno – Nueces County church stabbing suspect

Officers confirm to KZTV-TV, a 61-year-old church member died at the scene after being stabbed in the neck during at the church service at a private residence.

Police said the pastor sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

It was just after 7:00 p.m. Wednesday when officers were called to the home on the 1200 block of Cambridge Drive. When officers arrived, they reportedly found at least a dozen churchgoers that had been holding a special service at the residence.

Witnesses told police that during the service after a song, a Moreno came out of the crowd and attacked the pastor, stabbing him and a member of the church.

Two other churchgoers, who attempted to intervene, were also injured. One was stabbed in the hand and the other in the arm, according to officers. They are expected to be okay.

Corpus Christi Police said that a dozen or so individuals may have been on the property, with more arriving, when the incident occurred.

All had been arriving for a special service hosted by a non-denominational church. Police did not identify the church, however, online records show “Kingdom Acts Ministries International” with a location matching the address.

One member of the church said Moreno had been a regular at services for a while. She said her and her husband arrived to the services late and that may have saved their lives.

“I never thought this would happen,” Elena Flores said. “I never thought I would be a witness to this or my husband. We arrived late so I was thinking that could have been my husband because it seems like he was going after the guys, the men.”

The pastor of the church’s children were there when the attack happened.

 

