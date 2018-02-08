CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
By Dan Brounoff
Filed Under:1080 KRLD, dfw, Meteorologist Dan Brounoff, North Texas, Texas, Weather

Up and down go the temperatures. I’m also watch for the ‘POTENTIAL” for freezing drizzle and rain late Saturday evening into Sunday. 30% chance of this happening as of now. Stay tuned to Newsradio 1080 KRLD.

*High Yesterday: 50; Precipitation: 0.00”; YTD Precip: 1.12”; Deficit: 1.58”*

  • Seasonable day today. Plenty of sunshine.
  • Southerly winds have returned.
  • Brief warm up Friday. 70!!
  • Wait 5 minutes early Saturday, the weather changes….again
  • Watching, I stress WATCHING for a chance of frozen precip late Saturday and Sunday.
  • Normal High: 59; Normal Low: 38

Today: Sunny and a bit warmer. High: Upper 50s. Wind: SE 5-10mph.

Tonight: Fair skies, not as cold. Low: 40-45. Wind: SE 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Patchy morning clouds, afternoon sunshine. Breezy and warm. High: Low 70s. Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

Saturday: Thickening clouds. Pre-noon cold front. Turning windy and colder. Chance of showers. Morning high: 50s…Evening temps in the 30s. Wind: North 20-30 mph.

Saturday night: Cloudy and cold. 20% chance of freezing drizzle. Low: 24-28.

Sunday: Cloudy windy and cold. 30% of rain/freezing rain. “Stay tuned” High: 31-35.

Monday: Back to sunshine. High: Mid 40s.

Tuesday. Partly cloudy and warmer. High: Mid 50s.

