Up and down go the temperatures. I’m also watch for the ‘POTENTIAL” for freezing drizzle and rain late Saturday evening into Sunday. 30% chance of this happening as of now. Stay tuned to Newsradio 1080 KRLD.
*High Yesterday: 50; Precipitation: 0.00”; YTD Precip: 1.12”; Deficit: 1.58”*
- Seasonable day today. Plenty of sunshine.
- Southerly winds have returned.
- Brief warm up Friday. 70!!
- Wait 5 minutes early Saturday, the weather changes….again
- Watching, I stress WATCHING for a chance of frozen precip late Saturday and Sunday.
- Normal High: 59; Normal Low: 38
Today: Sunny and a bit warmer. High: Upper 50s. Wind: SE 5-10mph.
Tonight: Fair skies, not as cold. Low: 40-45. Wind: SE 5 mph.
Tomorrow: Patchy morning clouds, afternoon sunshine. Breezy and warm. High: Low 70s. Wind: SE 10-20 mph.
Saturday: Thickening clouds. Pre-noon cold front. Turning windy and colder. Chance of showers. Morning high: 50s…Evening temps in the 30s. Wind: North 20-30 mph.
Saturday night: Cloudy and cold. 20% chance of freezing drizzle. Low: 24-28.
Sunday: Cloudy windy and cold. 30% of rain/freezing rain. “Stay tuned” High: 31-35.
Monday: Back to sunshine. High: Mid 40s.
Tuesday. Partly cloudy and warmer. High: Mid 50s.