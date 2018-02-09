CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Filed Under:Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Cavs, LeBron James, NBA, NBA trade deadline

CLEVELAND (AP) – LeBron James says he’s excited about the new players added by the Cavaliers following a whirlwind of trades before the NBA’s deadline.

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers waits for the ball to be put into play during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Quicken Loans Arena on January 20, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio.

LeBron James (Photo Credit: Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

The Cavs unloaded six players, including Isaiah Thomas and Dwyane Wade, in three separate deals Thursday. General manager Koby Altman wanted to revitalize an aging team he felt was “marching a slow death” and not fulfilling its potential as a title contender.

Cleveland’s additions are George Hill, Jordan Clarkson, Larry Nance Jr. and Rodney Hood. At the team’s morning shootaround in Atlanta on Friday, James says it’s his job to integrate them as fast as possible.

Thomas struggled with Cleveland while recovering from a serious hip injury. James says he wishes the point guard’s time with the Cavs “could have been better.” James also hopes Thomas “can get that bounce back” with the Los Angeles Lakers.

