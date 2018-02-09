CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
By Keith Russell
Filed Under:Bryn Gerlich, Colleyville Heritage High School, high school basketball, Local TV, Off the field

COLLEYVILLE, Texas (CBS11 SPORTS) – With Colleyville Heritage cruising into the girls’ state basketball playoffs, Bryn Gerlich is poised to finish her high school career in style.

She has already signed to play college ball next season at Oklahoma State.

gerlich 2 Bryn Gerlich: Like Mother, Like Daughter

Bryn Gerlich (CBS11 Sports)

When she looks in the stands, she instantly realizes where her inspiration comes from. Bryn’s mother, Krista Gerlich, was a star player on the women’s basketball team that won the national title in 1993 at Texas Tech.

“I couldn’t do any of this without my mom,” said Bryn. “Her love of the game is why I love the game.”

Krista says she’s happy to see her daughter following her own path. That path includes heading to Stilwater, Oklahoma, instead of Lubbock, Texas, like her mother and her father Brian, who was a linebacker for the Red Raiders.

Bryn says she knew Oklahoma State was the right school for her as soon as she stepped on campus. But there’s yet another twist. Bryn also passed on a chance to play at UT Arlington, where he mom is the current women’s head basketball coach.

gerlich 1 Bryn Gerlich: Like Mother, Like Daughter

Bryn Gerlich (CBS11 Sports)

Krista says she definitely would’ve welcomed her daughter playing for the Lady Mavs, but at the end of the day, Bryn just wanted to her daughter, not her player. Both mother and daughter admit, if UTA and Oklahoma State face off during Bryn’s college career, they both will do whatever it takes to win.

“The fact that people compare me to my mom, that’s the highest compliment I could ever receive,” said Bryn.

