By Mike Fisher
Filed Under:Dallas Cowboys, Demarcus Ware, Mike Fisher, NFL

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) DeMarcus Ware is an iconic figure in Dallas Cowboys lore, the ultimate “Right Kind of Guy’’ who also happens to have been so talented and so productive that he’s almost surely destined for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

182520987 8 D Ware As A Cowboys Coach? Better As A Cowboys Icon

(Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

Those credentials also line him up to someday (soon) be enshrined by team owner Jerry Jones in the Ring of Honor. And this week, Jones tabbed D-Ware — the franchise’s all-time leader in sacks — with the title of “Community Ambassador,’’ as he’ll join fellow retired Cowboys star Drew Pearson in serving the franchise in preparation for the upcoming NFL Draft to be held in North Texas.

All of those are fitting honors. But Ware this week mentioned another idea that somehow would tie him to the coaching staff.

“I’m talking about really making an impact this year,” Ware said, noting that defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli seemed to appreciate his brief time last year helping the defensive line with “technique … It’s about technique, knowing the strategy and that’s what I do very well and he enjoyed when I was out there.”

But … that is a far cry from actually joining Jason Garrett’s staff on a full-time basis.

It reminds me of the public cries for Tony Romo to return to The Star to serve as a coach. It’s a lovely and romantic idea; but Romo now makes a fortune working for CBS, does so with the highest possible profile, and does so in enough of a part-time manner that he can accept an invitation to play in the U.S. Open.

Most “real’’ NFL assistant coaches haven’t the time for that.

In Ware’s case, he’s already spent the last couple of years playing in Denver, away from his precious children, who’ve been living in DFW. The pay and the demands and the hours necessary to serve as a full-time NFL assistant, I believe, do not fit Ware’s present and well-earned priorities.

Ware, a seven-time Pro Bowler, has much to give. He can do that on visits to The Star or to training camp, as other ex-Cowboys like Charles Haley, Michael Irvin, Jay Novacek and Nate Newton have done. … on a part-time, in-the-mood, volunteer, mentoring format.

Ware does figure to be more present at team HQ as the Cowboys would like to use him in the broadcasting wing. But otherwise? His best fit really is as “icon.’’

“When Jerry told me (of his Ring of Honor plans), that meant a lot,’’ Ware said. “You can etch your name in stone in history here with the Dallas Cowboys.”

