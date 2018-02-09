CBS 11(Credit, Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… […]
TXA 21(Credit, Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session […]
MeTV TXA 21.2(Credit, Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About […]
KRLD(Credit, Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) OfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook […]
105.3 The Fan(Credit, Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Office 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio […]
TRAFFIC: Sam Rayburn Tollway closed in both directions at Huffines Blvd. due to overturned 18-wheeler | Check Traffic
Filed Under:Craig Spencer, Everman, Everman Parkway, Everman PD, Fort Worth, Fort Worth PD, Local TV, Police Shooting, Shooting

EVERMAN (CBSDFW.COM) – An officer with the Everman Police Department shot and wounded a suspect in a vehicle on Thursday night. The incident happened shortly after 8:00 p.m. at an apartment complex located in the 1900 block of Everman Parkway in Fort Worth.

According to police, the officer was on patrol when he spotted a white sedan speeding without lights turned on. The police car attempted to stop the suspect vehicle, which then immediately pulled into the apartment complex parking lot. But, during the encounter, the suspect car ended up facing the police vehicle head on.

The officer got out of the police car, but the suspect started to drive at him, officials stated. The police officer fired his weapon into the suspect vehicle, striking the driver. The suspect car then crashed into a gate. A passenger was also injured. Both of the individuals were transported to a nearby hospital and are expected to recover.

0d8b69a47b00492ba44119d2f8ebebf7 Police Say Everman Officer Shot Driver Coming Toward Him

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

“We’re a very small community. We’re a very small police department,” added Chief Craig Spencer. “I’ve got 18 police officers that work underneath me, so I know each one of these guys. I know their families.”

The Fort Worth Police Department is now handling the investigation, which is still very active. The names of the suspects have not been released, nor has that of the officer involved in this shooting. That officer has been placed on administrative leave per the department’s policy.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch