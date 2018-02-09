EVERMAN (CBSDFW.COM) – An officer with the Everman Police Department shot and wounded a suspect in a vehicle on Thursday night. The incident happened shortly after 8:00 p.m. at an apartment complex located in the 1900 block of Everman Parkway in Fort Worth.
According to police, the officer was on patrol when he spotted a white sedan speeding without lights turned on. The police car attempted to stop the suspect vehicle, which then immediately pulled into the apartment complex parking lot. But, during the encounter, the suspect car ended up facing the police vehicle head on.
The officer got out of the police car, but the suspect started to drive at him, officials stated. The police officer fired his weapon into the suspect vehicle, striking the driver. The suspect car then crashed into a gate. A passenger was also injured. Both of the individuals were transported to a nearby hospital and are expected to recover.
“We’re a very small community. We’re a very small police department,” added Chief Craig Spencer. “I’ve got 18 police officers that work underneath me, so I know each one of these guys. I know their families.”
The Fort Worth Police Department is now handling the investigation, which is still very active. The names of the suspects have not been released, nor has that of the officer involved in this shooting. That officer has been placed on administrative leave per the department’s policy.