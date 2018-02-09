On Friday, 105.3 The Fan will be auctioning off our Super Bowl Radio Row signed football. We will be taking bids throughout the day.
100% of the proceeds raised from the auction of the ball will go to The Travis Frederick’s Block Out Hunger Foundation. Travis’ mission is to provide support for inner-city and low-income children in DFW who struggle with hunger.
Visit the website if you need more details: http://www.travisfrederick.org/
This is a one of a kind ball featuring 53 signatures which includes 11 Pro Football Hall of Fame Members
Names include Jason Witten, DeMarcus Ware, Roger Staubach, Kareem Hunt, Rod Carew, Charles Haley, Cris Carter and many more.
Call in to place your bid: 877-881-1053