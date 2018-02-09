RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Funeral plans for the Richardson police officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty Wednesday night have been finalized.
First, there will be a candlelight vigil for Officer David Sherrard on Sunday, February 11 at 5:30 p.m. at the Richardson Civic Center Fountain Plaza at 411 W. Arapaho Road in Richardson.
Funeral services are set for Tuesday, February 13 at 2:00 p.m. at Watermark Community Church at 7540 LBJ Freeway in Dallas.
Authorities said a disturbance call brought them to the Breckinridge Point Apartments on Wednesday night.
When police officers arrived at the scene, they found Rene Gamez, 30 dead in the doorway of an apartment unit.
Then, according to officials, suspected shooter Brandon De McCall, 26, fired at officers, striking Sherrard in the neck.
Gamez and McCall were said to have been friends who got into an argument before the shootings.