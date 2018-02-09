CBS 11Dr. Donald Ozumba (credit: McKinney Police Department) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook […]
Filed Under:Actor, ambassador to Mexico, John Gavin, Local TV, Psycho, Spartacus

LOS ANGELES (AP) – John Gavin, the tall, strikingly handsome actor who appeared in “Spartacus,” “Psycho” and other hit films of the 1960s before becoming President Ronald Reagan’s ambassador to Mexico, has died at age 86.

Budd Burton Moss is the manager of Gavin’s wife, actress Constance Towers. He says Gavin died Friday. No cause of death was immediately available.

gettyimages 1814814 John Gavin, Actor Who Became Ambassador To Mexico, Has Died

American actor John Gavin holds a 1,500 year-old figure from his private collection, May 6, 1962. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Gavin played Julius Caesar in “Spartacus” and Janet Leigh’s divorced lover, Sam Loomis, in the 1960 Alfred Hitchcock classic “Psycho.”

Reagan appointed Gavin as Mexico’s ambassador in 1981, a country he already had ties with.

His father had invested in the country’s mines, and ancestors of his Mexican-born mother had been among California’s first Spanish settlers. Gavin had often visited Mexico in his youth and was fluent in Spanish and Portuguese.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

