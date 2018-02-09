CBS 11(Credit, Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… […]
FREEPORT, Maine (AP) — L.L. Bean’s generous return policy is going to be a little less forgiving: The company is imposing a one-year limit on most returns to reduce abuse and fraud.

Executives tell The Associated Press that returns of severely worn items, including some retrieved from trash bins or purchased at thrift stores, have doubled over five years.

Under the new policy announced Friday, the company will accept returns for one year with a proof of purchase and will continue to replace products for manufacturing defects beyond that.

The Maine-based outdoors retailer anticipates taking some heat from those believe the company is backing away from founder Leon Leonwood Bean’s satisfaction guarantee. But company officials say he never intended for it to become a lifetime replacement policy.

