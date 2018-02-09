CBS 11Dr. Donald Ozumba (credit: McKinney Police Department) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook […]
Filed Under:Associate Attorney General, Justice Department, Local TV, President Donald Trump, Rachel Brand, resignation, Russia investigation

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Justice Department’s No. 3 official is planning to step down at a time of turmoil in the agency.

A friend of Associate Attorney General Rachel Brand told The Associated Press she is stepping down for a private sector job.

gettyimages 913380664 No. 3 Justice Department Official Stepping Down Amid Turmoil

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 02: Associate Attorney General Rachel Brand, speaks during a summit to discuss efforts to combat human trafficking, at the Justice Department, on February 2, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the move ahead of an official announcement expected next week.

The friend says Brand accepted a job at a large corporation but would provide specifics. The New York Times first reported her departure.

Brand attracted interest because of her potential to assume a key role in the Trump-Russia investigation. The official overseeing special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, Rod Rosenstein, has been repeatedly criticized by President Donald Trump.

If Rosenstein had been fired or quit, oversight would have fallen to Brand.

