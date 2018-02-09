CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Filed Under:Democratic memo, Don McGahn, fbi, Local TV, memo, Nunes Memo, President Donald Trump, Republican Memo, White House

WASHINGTON (AP) – Citing national security concerns, the White House is formally notifying the House intelligence committee that President Donald Trump is “unable” to declassify a memo drafted by Democrats that counters GOP allegations about abuse of government surveillance powers.

gettyimages 916275950 President Trump Wont Declassify Democratic Memo

WASHINGTON, D.C. – FEBRUARY 9: (AFP-OUT) US President Donald Trump looks on during a meeting with Don Bouvet, who has been battling cancer in the Oval Office of the White House, February 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump gave a $10,000 check to Don Bouvet’s son, Shane Bouvet, a 24-year-old courier for FedEx to pay for his father’s chemotherapy bills. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)

White House counsel Don McGahn says in a letter to the committee that the memo contains “numerous properly classified and especially sensitive passages.”

He is asking the Democrats to revise the memo with the help of the Justice Department.

McGahn says Trump is still “inclined” to release the memo in the interest of transparency if revisions are made.

Democrats on the House panel drafted their memo to counter claims in a document released last week by Republicans, led by committee chairman Rep. Devin Nunes of California.

