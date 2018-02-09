CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Filed Under:A.J. Lawson, College Basketball, Conference USA, DJ Draper, Mean Green, Roosevelt Smart, Ryan Woolridge, UAB, University Of North Texas, UNT

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Roosevelt Smart had 18 points and eight rebounds and DJ Draper hit 4 of 7 from 3-point range and finished with 16 points to help North Texas beat UAB 67-60 on Thursday night for its fourth win in a row.

A.J. Lawson added 12 points and Ryan Woolridge 11 for North Texas (14-10, 7-4 Conference USA).

Nate Darling hit back-to-back jumpers to spark a 10-1 run that pulled UAB (15-10, 6-6) within five points with 40 seconds left. Draper and Smart combined to make 4-of-6 free throws, while the Blazers made 1 of 4 from the field, from there to seal it.

UAB missed its first 10 field-goal attempts and committed five turnovers during the first seven-plus minutes while the Mean Green took a 12-0 lead. Draper hit a 3-pointer and Smart made back-to-back baskets before a layup by Woolridge made it 21-4 midway through the first half.

Chris Cokley and Zack Bryant each scored 12 points, while William Lee and Jalen Perry had 11 apiece, for UAB. Lee added 13 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season.

