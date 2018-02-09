*High Yesterday: 62; Precipitation: 0.00”; YTD Precip: 1.12”; Deficit: 1.67”*
- Increasing warmth and humidity today.
- Strong cold front arrives Saturday morning.
- Chance of frozen precipitation late Sat into Sunday.
- Watching temperatures on Sunday
- Warming next week.
- Normal High: 59; Normal Low: 38
Today: Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine west of the mid cities. High: 65(east); 73(west). Breezy. Wind: South 10-20 mph.
Tonight: Cloudy and mild. Patchy drizzle late. Low: Low 50s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.
Tomorrow: Cloudy, turning windy and colder by late morning. Scattered showers and storms. High: Tumbling temperatures into the mid 30s by evening. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.
Saturday night: Cloudy and cold. 40% chance of freezing rain/drizzle. Low: Upper 20s. Wind: NNW 10-20 mph.
Sunday: Cloudy and cold. 40% of morning freezing rain to rain. High: Mid 30s. (Need to keep an eye on temps Sunday afternoon….remember, 32 degrees in the freeing point AND melting point).
Monday: Back to sunshine. High: Upper 40s.
Tuesday. Increasing clouds. High: Near 60.
Wed. and Thurs: Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs: Mid to upper 60s.