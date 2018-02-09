Strong cold front arrives Saturday morning.

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
TRAFFIC ALERT: Northbound Sam Rayburn Tollway Closed At Huffines Boulevard Due To Big Rig Crash | Check Traffic
By Dan Brounoff
Filed Under:1080 KRLD, Cold Front, Dallas, Meteorologist Dan Brounoff, Texas, Weather

*High Yesterday: 62; Precipitation: 0.00”; YTD Precip: 1.12”; Deficit: 1.67”*

  • Increasing warmth and humidity today.
  • Strong cold front arrives Saturday morning.
  • Chance of frozen precipitation late Sat into Sunday.
  • Watching temperatures on Sunday
  • Warming next week.
  • Normal High: 59; Normal Low: 38

2 9 18 weather Strong Cold Front Arrives Saturday Morning

Today: Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine west of the mid cities. High: 65(east); 73(west). Breezy. Wind: South 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy and mild. Patchy drizzle late. Low: Low 50s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Cloudy, turning windy and colder by late morning. Scattered showers and storms. High: Tumbling temperatures into the mid 30s by evening. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

Saturday night: Cloudy and cold. 40% chance of freezing rain/drizzle. Low: Upper 20s. Wind: NNW 10-20 mph.

Sunday: Cloudy and cold. 40% of morning freezing rain to rain. High: Mid 30s. (Need to keep an eye on temps Sunday afternoon….remember, 32 degrees in the freeing point AND melting point).

Monday: Back to sunshine. High: Upper 40s.

Tuesday. Increasing clouds. High: Near 60.

Wed. and Thurs: Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs: Mid to upper 60s.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch