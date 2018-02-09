HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Authorities say an SUV has plunged from the third story of a Houston parking garage after the driver apparently accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brakes.
Houston firefighters rescued the woman from the damaged vehicle after Friday morning’s accident. The vehicle ended up nose down by an apartment complex.
Officials say the driver did not appear to be hurt but she was transported to a hospital to be checked out.
The SUV came to rest partly wedged between the parking garage and the apartment building, which suffered some exterior damage including a hole in a wall.
Last year, police in Austin released surveillance video that showed a car plunging seven stories from a downtown parking garage and hitting another vehicle as it sat stopped in an alley. The video (featured above) shows the car landing atop an SUV and then rolling upside down onto the ground.
