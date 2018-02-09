CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Wondering what to get your significant other for Valentine’s Day? According to a 1,000-person survey conducted across the country by Offers.com and AskMen, Texas consumers chose a flower bouquet as their top Valentine’s Day gift, followed by roses, pedicures, a Yeti cooler, and chocolate.

However, keep lingerie and alcohol out of your shopping cart. Texan shoppers chose these items as their least favorite gifts for Valentine’s Day.

While shopping early can help you snag the best deals, 20% of Texas shoppers say that they wait until the week of Valentine’s Day to buy their gifts.

To celebrate the holiday, 33% of Texans said they would be staying in for the night, followed by dinner at a restaurant (24%). When it comes to favorite Valentine’s Day treats, Texas consumers prefer a box of chocolates (32%) and chocolate covered strawberries (30%).

Roses steal the show as the top Valentine’s Day flower in Texas, with 50% of the state choosing roses as their favorite flower. But if you want to give a more unique gift this year, consider tulips (17%) or lilies (16%).

The same survey also found that nine out of 10 Americans feel pressure if they’re not in a relationship on Valentine’s Day. However, they are not willing to go out of their way to find a date. Only 7% of respondents would use a dating app to find a date for V-Day.

Another interesting tidbit from the survey was that people are wishy-washy about first dates on Valentine’s Day. Just 53% say a Valentine’s first date is OK.

