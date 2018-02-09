CBS 11Dr. Donald Ozumba (credit: McKinney Police Department) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook […]
By Ken Molestina
Filed Under:Fort Worth Museum of Art and History, Guitar, Guitar: The Instrument that Rocked the World, Local TV, traveling exhibit

FORT WORTH (CBS11) – Guitar lovers are about to get a treat by way of a traveling exhibit in Fort Worth.

Beginning Saturday, February 10 through Sunday, May 6, the Fort Worth Museum of Art and History will host, “Guitar: The Instrument that Rocked the World.”

HP Newquist, the exhibit’s curators said every guitar on display pays homage the instruments history.

“We’ve got 70 guitars on display including the World’s largest guitar,” said Newquist.

Newquist said the exhibit is perfect for Texas, a state with a deep rooted history with the guitar.

“Texas is obviously a breeding ground for guitar players… You get people like Stevie Ray Vaughn, and Albert Collins, even Lyle Lovett.”

The exhibit is free to the public, but donations will be accepted.

