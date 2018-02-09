FORT WORTH (CBS11) – Guitar lovers are about to get a treat by way of a traveling exhibit in Fort Worth.
Beginning Saturday, February 10 through Sunday, May 6, the Fort Worth Museum of Art and History will host, “Guitar: The Instrument that Rocked the World.”
HP Newquist, the exhibit’s curators said every guitar on display pays homage the instruments history.
“We’ve got 70 guitars on display including the World’s largest guitar,” said Newquist.
Newquist said the exhibit is perfect for Texas, a state with a deep rooted history with the guitar.
“Texas is obviously a breeding ground for guitar players… You get people like Stevie Ray Vaughn, and Albert Collins, even Lyle Lovett.”
The exhibit is free to the public, but donations will be accepted.
Comments
Ken MolestinaMore from Ken Molestina