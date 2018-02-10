CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Current Info | Radar | Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | TwitterWeather App
Filed Under:Elizabeth Schaefer, oklahoma state university, Rockwall, softball, Williams Middle School

ROCKWALL (CBSDFW.COM) – She’s only 13 years old and has already been recruited by Oklahoma State University. She’s a star softball player — in middle school.

Elizabeth Schaefer credits her family for all their support in getting this far in her very young career.

With a pitch of around 62 miles per hour, Schaefer balances about half a dozen sports along with school, academics and life.

She attends Williams Middle School in Rockwall but doesn’t play softball for the school. She plays for Texas Travelers Gold, a top softball team.

The 13-year-old recently made a verbal commitment to attend Oklahoma State University in 2022.

But first, she has to finish the eighth grade — and then high school.

Several other universities were interested in her, but in the end, she chose OSU.

“The family atmosphere and the program where are awesome. The coaches don’t just talk about softball. They prepare you for after college. I could really see it as another home for me,” said Schaefer.

She says her long-term goal is to pitch in the Olympics.

“My ultimate goal is to win a state championship for Rockwall High School, a national championship for Oklahoma State and then, ultimately, play for Team USA and pitch in the Olympics,” said Schaefer.

Her parents say, however, school is her number one priority.

“If she doesn’t have the grades, she can’t play sports,” said her father, James Schaefer.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch