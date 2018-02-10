CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Filed Under:Columbus, Fatal Shooting, officer-involved shooting, officers killed, Ohio, Westerville Police
Images show the scene where two officers were shot Saturday in Westerville, Ohio. (CHRIS BLAKE/WBNS)

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say two officers have been fatally shot at a home in a Columbus suburb, and a suspect is in custody.

Westerville police say in a statement that the shooting happened Saturday after officers responded to a 911 hang-up call around 11:30 a.m. The officers were shot after they arrived at a residence.

Police say a suspect is in custody but provided no other details.

Columbus police have been brought in to investigate the slayings.

Authorities have scheduled a news conference for later Saturday afternoon.

Westerville is 15 miles north of downtown Columbus.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

