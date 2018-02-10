PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – A child is safe Saturday evening after a SWAT standoff in Plano. Officials say a man made threats to a political candidate and then barricaded himself in his home.
The standoff happened in the 2900 block of Kingston Drive.
Police say as the candidate was campaigning, he knocked on a man’s door. The man then threatened him.
The candidate called police, and SWAT eventually made its way as well.
Police say a child was inside the home, but the man released the child who is now being looked after by a caretaker.
The standoff ended with police and SWAT leaving the scene and with no arrests.
According to police, the man is not a threat to the public and that they plan to review the threats and go from there.