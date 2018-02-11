CBS 11(credit: Erin Bush/Facebook) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The […]
Filed Under:Agua Dulce, Deadly Crash, FAA, Los Angeles County Fire Department, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, plane crash, Southern California
Four people have died after a small plane crashed in Southern California. (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Special Enforcement Bureau/Twitter)

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say four people have been killed after a small plane crashed near a mountain town in Southern California.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department says the private plane went down late Sunday morning in a remote area near Agua Dulce.

The department confirms four fatalities and says the coroner and Federal Aviation Administration officials are responding.

Agua Dulce is in the Sierra Pelona Mountains about 40 miles (73 km) north of downtown Los Angeles.

FAA spokesman Allen Kenitzer says the aircraft was manufactured by Cirrus but he did not immediately have additional details about the crash. He says the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

