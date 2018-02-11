RICHARDSON (CBSDFW.COM) – An entire community came together Sunday evening to honor the sacrifice of a Richardson police officer.
The candlelight vigil was held at the Richardson Civic Center for fallen officer David Sherrard.
Officer Sherrard was shot and killed in the line of duty Wednesday evening at the Breckinridge Point Apartments in Richardson. He was 37 years old and a 14-year veteran with Richardson police.
A friend of the suspected gunman was also shot and killed that night. The suspected gunman, Brandon De McCall, remains in jail in McKinney.
A huge crowd turned out to the vigil in support for the officer’s family.
Volunteers were out at the location all day Sunday to set up for the vigil. Blue ribbons were on almost every tree and street sign to honor the fallen officer.
Bonnie Rothis was one of the many volunteers who knew and loved Officer Sherrard.
“He loved to make you laugh. He loved to laugh himself. I don’t know a time he wasn’t laughing,” said Rothis. “I’ll miss him. He was a great guy. It won’t be the same.”