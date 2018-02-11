CBS 11(credit: Pedro Armestre/AFP/Getty Images) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… […]
Filed Under:Austin, Austin American-Statesman, Matthew McConaughey, Nick Foles, Philadelphia Eagles, Super Bowl
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 17: Actor Matthew McConaughey attends The World Premiere of "Gold" hosted by TWC - Dimension with Popular Mechanics, The Palm Court & Wild Turkey Bourbon at AMC Loews Lincoln Square 13 theater on January 17, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – “Just keep livin” is the advice actor Matthew McConaughey gave to Nick Foles as he congratulated the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback for the team’s first Super Bowl win in a full-page ad in an Austin newspaper.

In the full-page ad in the Austin American-Statesman, McConaughey says, “From local to another, Congratulations Nick Foles.”

Foles and the Eagles defeated the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl 52 last Sunday. He was also named the Super Bowl MVP.

Foles was born in Austin, where he played football at Westlake High School.

