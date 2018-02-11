NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 17: Actor Matthew McConaughey attends The World Premiere of "Gold" hosted by TWC - Dimension with Popular Mechanics, The Palm Court & Wild Turkey Bourbon at AMC Loews Lincoln Square 13 theater on January 17, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – “Just keep livin” is the advice actor Matthew McConaughey gave to Nick Foles as he congratulated the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback for the team’s first Super Bowl win in a full-page ad in an Austin newspaper.
In the full-page ad in the Austin American-Statesman, McConaughey says, “From local to another, Congratulations Nick Foles.”
Foles and the Eagles defeated the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl 52 last Sunday. He was also named the Super Bowl MVP.
Foles was born in Austin, where he played football at Westlake High School.